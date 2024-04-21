IMD issues yellow alert for certain parts of Telangana

April 21, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for specific areas of the State, starting from Monday until April 24.

As per the IMD’s daily bulletin, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected in isolated areas across Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts of Telangana. These weather conditions are expected to continue until April 24.

For Hyderabad city and its neighbouring regions, the next 48 hours will see partly cloudy sky with chances of light rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds in certain areas. The expected maximum and minimum temperatures are around 39 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. Additionally, some parts of the State experienced rainfall on Sunday.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Chunchupally in Bhadradri Kothagudem received 53.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Yellandu (30.5 mm) and Laxmidevipally (30.3 mm) in the same district. There was no recorded rainfall within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.