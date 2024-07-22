ADVERTISEMENT

IMD issues two-day yellow alert for parts of Telangana

Published - July 22, 2024 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

People going about their business on a rain-soaked Sunday near Charminar in Hyderabad Old City.  | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in parts of Telangana for Monday and Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per an IMD release, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

As for Hyderabad and its neighbouring areas, for the next 48 hours, there will be generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur in parts of the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 and 24 degrees C respectively. 

Hyderabad witnessed light rain on Saturday. According to Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 7 p.m., Karvan recorded 9.3 mm of rain followed by 8 mm in Jubilee Hills, 7.3 mm in Rajendra Nagar, 7.3 mm in Falaknuma, 7.3 mm in Mehdipatnam, 7 mm in Malakpet and 6.8 mm in Goshamahal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the State, the highest rainfall recorded was 120.3 mm in Eturunagaram of Mulugu followed by 117 mm in Mallampalli, 99 mm in Venkatapuram of the same district. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US