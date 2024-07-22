IMD issues two-day yellow alert for parts of Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in parts of Telangana for Monday and Tuesday.

As per an IMD release, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

As for Hyderabad and its neighbouring areas, for the next 48 hours, there will be generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur in parts of the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 and 24 degrees C respectively.

Hyderabad witnessed light rain on Saturday. According to Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 7 p.m., Karvan recorded 9.3 mm of rain followed by 8 mm in Jubilee Hills, 7.3 mm in Rajendra Nagar, 7.3 mm in Falaknuma, 7.3 mm in Mehdipatnam, 7 mm in Malakpet and 6.8 mm in Goshamahal.

In the State, the highest rainfall recorded was 120.3 mm in Eturunagaram of Mulugu followed by 117 mm in Mallampalli, 99 mm in Venkatapuram of the same district.

