IMD issues red alert for seven districts of Telangana for Saturday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its special weather report released on Saturday (August 31, 2024) afternoon has issued a red alert for seven districts of Telangana for Saturday. This means that there will be extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts. The districts falling under the red alert are Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mulugu, Nalgonda and Peddapalli.

Meanwhile, an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rains at scattered places was issued to 22 districts. These include Adilabad, Hanamkonda, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy and Warangal.

Heavy rainfall is expected at Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Yadadri Bhongir.