IMD issues red alert for parts of Telangana, Hyderabad under orange alert

Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts are under a red alert on July 18, according to IMD

Updated - July 18, 2024 04:06 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 03:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in likely to occur in a few districts of Telangana from Thursday through Saturday, according to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) red alert.

Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in likely to occur in a few districts of Telangana from Thursday through Saturday, according to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) red alert. | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna. G

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for a few districts in Telangana from Thursday through Saturday, indicating the likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Districts under IMD’s red alert

According to a daily IMD media release, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts are under a red alert on Thursday. This alert extends to Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts on Friday, and to Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli districts on Saturday. Additionally, IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts until July 20.

The Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) reports that as of 3 p.m., Aswaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem received the highest rainfall at 10.6 cm, followed by Dammapeta in the same district with 8.3 cm.

Orange alert in effect for Hyderabad on July 18

An orange alert is in effect for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas on Thursday. The impact-based forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, likely occurring in the evening or at night.

The orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) also applies to Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts. Meanwhile, a yellow alert (heavy rainfall) has been issued for Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Narayanpet districts.

