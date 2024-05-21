IMD issues rainfall alert for parts of Telangana till May 25

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert to parts of Telangana till May 25. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in several parts of the State, as per the alert.

According to an IMD release, on Wednesday, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts of Telangana. The alert is extended to Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts on Thursday.

As for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, for the next 48 hours, there will be partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperature likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

