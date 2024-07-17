ADVERTISEMENT

IMD issues orange alert for parts of Telangana until July 20

Updated - July 17, 2024 09:31 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 02:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall alert for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas for Wednesday evening. It warned that water may stagnate on roads and in low-lying areas. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange (heavy rainfall) alert in parts of Telangana until July 20.

As per IMD media release, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on Thursday. Further, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

As for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, there will be generally cloudy sky on Thursday. Moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds are likely to occur towards evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29° Celsius and 22° Celsius respectively. A few places in the State and GHMC limits received light rain on Wednesday.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) data, the highest rainfall recorded in the State was 23.8 mm in Konijerla of Khammam followed by 22.8 mm in Chennur of Mancherial and 21.8 mm in Navipet of Nizamabad. Under the GHMC limits, 5.5 mm of rainfall was recorded in Serilingampally followed by 4.8 mm in Ramachandrapuram, 2.8 mm in Chandanagar and 2 mm in Gachibowli.

