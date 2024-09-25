GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IMD issues heavy rain alert in 12 Telangana districts

Published - September 25, 2024 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert in 12 districts in Telangana for Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert in 12 districts in Telangana for Thursday. | Photo Credit: India Meteorological Department

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for 12 districts in Telangana for Thursday (September 26).

According to IMD’s daily bulletin, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Kamareddy districts.

In addition, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected in isolated areas of Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Kamareddy, as well as the districts forecasted for heavy rain.

Light to moderate rain in Hyderabad

Hyderabad and its surrounding areas will experience a generally cloudy sky over the next 24 hours. The bulletin predicts light to moderate rain or thunder showers with gusty winds in the city, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 30°C and 23°C, respectively.

As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) reported the highest rainfall at Eturnagaram in Mulugu, with 123.3 mm, followed by Tekumatla in Suryapet with 56.5 mm, Bazarhathnoor in Adilabad with 46 mm, Enugal in Warangal with 45 mm, and Malchelma in Sangareddy with 44.8 mm.

Published - September 25, 2024 08:24 pm IST

