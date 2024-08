IMD issues four-day yellow alert in Telangana from Sunday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a four-day yellow alert in parts of Telangana, starting Sunday.

As for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood areas, there will be generally cloudy sky for the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied with gusty winds are likely to occur in the city. The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to be around 32° Celsius and 24° Celsius respectively.

A release issued by IMD said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur on Sunday at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khamma, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal.