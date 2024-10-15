IMD forecasts rainfall in 24 districts for Tuesday; Scattered rains lash Hyderabad on Monday

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert for Hyderabad and 23 other districts for Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

According to IMD’s daily bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

The forecast for Hyderabad and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours is a generally cloudy sky, with light rain or thunderstorms expected by evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 32°C and 24° C, respectively.

City received rain on Monday

Hyderabad experienced scattered showers in various parts on Monday (October 14, 2024) evening, resulting in slow-moving traffic at several busy intersections.

According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 6 p.m., Gajularamaram recorded 22 mm rainfall, followed by Ramachandrapuram and Patancheruvu with 21.8 mm. Other areas, including Kukatpally (15.3 mm), Madhapur (9.5 mm), Kakatiya Hills (8.8 mm), Moosapet (8.8 mm), Jubilee Hills (8.3 mm), and KPHB (8 mm), also received rain.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police reported slow traffic flow from Masab Tank towards SD Eye Hospital, with congestion observed in key areas like Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, and Kukatpally due to the rain.