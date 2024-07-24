IMD forecasts rain in parts of Telangana on Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for parts of Telangana on Thursday. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Peddapalli districts, according to a release. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon and Kamareddy districts.

For Hyderabad and its neighbourhood areas, for the next 48 hours there will be generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with surface winds are very likely to occur in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 and 23 degrees Celsius. Parts of Hyderabad witnessed light rain on Wednesday.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 8 p.m., Yousufguda recorded 4.3 mm rainfall followed by 3 mm in Gajularamaram, 2.8 mm in Jeedimetla, 2.5 mm in Moosapet and 2 mm in Jubilee Hills.