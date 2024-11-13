 />
IMD forecasts onset of winter in Telangana by November-end

Updated - November 13, 2024 11:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Winter is expected to arrive in Telangana by the end of November last week, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad Centre. The image is used for representative purposes only.

Winter is expected to arrive in Telangana by the end of November last week, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad Centre. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad Centre have indicated that Telangana could expect the arrival of winter by the last week of November. Noting the onset of colder temperatures in the northern regions of India, IMD officials said that Telangana would see seasonal changes soon.

“We expect no delay in the arrival of winter this year, unlike last year when winter began around the second week of December,” said A. Sravani, a scientist at the IMD Hyderabad Centre. “While last winter was relatively warm, this year we anticipate cooler conditions in December and January with a few significant drops in minimum temperatures. February is likely to see typical seasonal patterns,” she added.

Telangana is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall in a few districts from November 13 to November 18, according to IMD. 

The daily bulletin from the IMD indicated a likelihood of rain or thundershowers in several districts on Wednesday, including Vikarabad, Yadadri Bhongir, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, and Narayanpet.

For Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, the IMD predicts partly cloudy skies with misty or hazy conditions likely to persist in the morning hours over the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 32°C and 21°C, respectively.

Published - November 13, 2024 11:22 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / weather news

