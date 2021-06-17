Telangana

IMA-TS to join nation-wide protest

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD 17 June 2021 22:56 IST
Updated: 17 June 2021 22:56 IST

As part of nation-wide protest on June 18, the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Telangana chapter members said that they too will protest the violence against doctors.

Legal recourse

The State chapter’s president Dr D Lavakumar Reddy and others said that doctors will wear black badges to push ‘Save the saviour’ appeal and demand a definite legal recourse for the violence against doctors.

They have also condemned ‘unauthorised people’ criticising government sponsored programmes such as vaccination, COVID management, and demeaned modern medicine.

