Telangana

IMA-TS to join nation-wide protest

As part of nation-wide protest on June 18, the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Telangana chapter members said that they too will protest the violence against doctors.

Legal recourse

The State chapter’s president Dr D Lavakumar Reddy and others said that doctors will wear black badges to push ‘Save the saviour’ appeal and demand a definite legal recourse for the violence against doctors.

They have also condemned ‘unauthorised people’ criticising government sponsored programmes such as vaccination, COVID management, and demeaned modern medicine.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2021 10:57:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/ima-ts-to-join-nation-wide-protest/article34843910.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY