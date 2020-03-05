IMA president says not to panic over COVID-19

NIZAMABAD

05 March 2020 23:54 IST

Jeevan Rao calls upon people to follow cough etiquette, practise personal hygiene and keep surroundings clean

IMA president and senior physician Jeevan Rao said that there was no need to worry about the COVID-19 and advised people to consult doctors immediately if they suffer from cold, cough, irritation in throat or respiratory problems. “Prevention is the only solution for this virus,” he said, addressing an awareness camp for travellers at RTC bus depot, here on Thursday.

He advised to cover the mouth with handkerchief while sneezing and to clean hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. If personal hygiene and cleanliness of surroundings are strictly followed it could easily be prevented, he said.

Regional Manager, RTC, P. Solomon, appreciated the efforts of the IMA for creating awareness among people on the coronavirus. The IMA members launched awareness campaign by publishing pamphlets on COVID-19 virus, he said adding that RTC buses and bus stands were cleaned up from time to time. He also said that there was no need to fear the disease.

IMA secretary A. Vishal, vice-president Dwaraka Devi, members Rajendra Prasad, Sandhya Rani, P. Ram Mohan Rao and depot manager Anand participated.