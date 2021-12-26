IMA Lifetime Achievement Award for TS doctor

HYDERABAD

26 December 2021 21:41 IST

He is the first from the State to receive the honour

Indian Medical Association’s ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ has been conferred on Duvvuru Dwarakanatha Reddy, an ENT specialist from Telangana.

“He is the first person from the State to achieve this honour,” informed a press release.

The award would to be presented at the 82nd annual meeting of the Central Council of IMA on December 27 and 28 in Patna, Bihar. Dr Dwarakanatha Reddy practises in Hyderabad.

