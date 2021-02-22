IMA leaders meet Legislative Council Chairman

Doctors affiliated to the Indian Medical Association, Nalgonda chapter, met State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy at his residence on Monday, and submitted a representation protesting the gazette issued by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM).
CCIM under the Ministry of AYUSH, with the approval of the Central government, allows Ayurvedic doctors to perform some 58 allopathy procedures after certain training.
They expressed fears on how an Ayurvedic practitioner would perform surgeries, which allopathy doctors do after a decade of training through graduate and post graduate specialisations.
Mr. Sukender Reddy assured the doctors that their representation will be presented to the government.
Members of IMA — Pulla Rao, Jayaprakash Reddy, PVN Murthy, Anita Rani and others — were present.
