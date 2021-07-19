IMA concerned about gatherings in closed spaces

State association president urges govt. to intensify vaccination drive

Citing predictions of an imminent third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Telangana have expressed concerns about gatherings in closed-door settings such as cinema halls, air-conditioned dining halls, pubs and bars.

They have requested the State government to focus on this aspect and intensify the vaccination drive to ensure a vast majority of the population gets vaccinated, within a time frame.

The number of people targeted to be given the jab in Telangana is over 2.2 crore. From January 16, when the vaccination drive began, till July 17, a little over 1.08 crore persons had received first dose of vaccine and 23.98 lakh the second dose.

Two days ago, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao had also appealed to people participating in festivals, celebrations and other occasions to maintain COVID-appropriate behavior such as wearing masks, frequent hand sanitisation, and physical distancing.

Stating his personal observations I, A-Telangana State president D. Lavakumar Reddy, in a press release, said that over 60 doctors of all age groups from the State have died since the outbreak of the pandemic. He has requested the government to restrict mass gatherings for a few more months to prevent further damage.

He has also requested for increasing the budgetary allocation to health sector, and underscored the need for COVID treatment cost to be covered under Aarogyasri health insurance scheme with a practical tariff in consultation with stakeholders.