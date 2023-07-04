Illegally staying foreign national held with fake currency notes

July 04, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

An Ivory Coast national, who was residing in the Sun City area with an expired visa, was nabbed for cheating people under the pretext of doubling their investment. The LB Nagar Special Operations Teams (SOT) along with the LB Nagar police, said that he was caught in possession of ₹10 lakh in counterfeit Indian currency notes of ₹500 denomination.

The accused, identified as Zon Guey Rostand alias Dauda, 46, was illegally residing in Anand Nagar Colony of Sun City after his visa expired in January 2022.

“Dauda arrived in India in the year 2021 and hatched a plan to cheat people after his visa expired. He would promise and assure businessmen and realtors that he would double their money to lure them. He would stage a demo by holding two original currency notes in his left hand and use iodine and water to show that he has doubled the money,” explained the officials.

After gaining their confidence, he would take a hefty amount and hand over fake notes before absconding.

A case was booked against him at the Madhapur police station in May, where he duped a businessman to the tune of ₹25 lakh. He was nabbed by the Rachakonda police on Sunday while he was trying to cheat another victim at a hotel at LB Nagar crossroads.