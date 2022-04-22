Illegally adopted boy rescued

Admitted in SNCU for treatment

Acting fast, officials of Women and Child Welfare, and police, rescued a three-month baby boy from adopted parents on Friday. As he was weighing low, the boy was admitted in SNCU., and he would be there for about a month, after which he would be handed over to his biological parents after recovery.

According to sources, a couple of Maktallur village in Kandi mandal have two children. As the husband has drinking habit, he sold his second son for about ₹12,000 to Deepika and Mohanlal, residents of Sangareddy on Thursday while his wife was away in Singur. They admitted boy in SNCU.

After returning from the village, when his wife grilled him on the missing son, he informed her of selling the baby boy. On coming to know that the baby boy was in hospital, she went there and sought to have the boy back.

Meanwhile, an anganwadi teacher Sujatha and Aaya of Maktaallur approached the biological parents of the boy for monthly vaccination and found the boy missing. They lodged a complaint with Indrakaran police, and approached Deepika and Mohanlal to hand over the boy to the parents. They not only rejected the suggestion but also attacked her along with neighbour Varun Kumar.

District Women and Child Welfare Officer A. Padmavathi counselled the couple and handed over the boy to the biological mother. Later, the baby was sent to SNCU for treatment.

A case was registered against the adopted parents for attack on officials.