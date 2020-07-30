Telangana

Illegal venture demolished

The illegal layout that was demolished at Rudraram on Thursday in Sangareddy district.

The illegal layout that was demolished at Rudraram on Thursday in Sangareddy district.   | Photo Credit: MohdArif

Located adjacent to National Highway

In a warning to those making money on illegal layouts, Collector M. Hanumantha Rao got an illegal layout coming up at Rudraram in Patancheru mandal completely demolished. According to officials, the layout site was located adjacent to the National Highway and the structures were razed down as it was completely illegal. However, it was not clear why the officials did not act till date when the real estate activity at this particular place has been taking place for the past several years.

