Illegal structures pulled down

08 February 2022 21:31 IST

Teams from the District Task Force have brought down six illegal structures on Tuesday, in Manikonda, Dammaiguda municipalities and Nizampet Municipal Corporation.

So far, action has been taken against a total of 155 structures raised without required permissions, a statement from HMDA informed.

Two structures each in Manikonda, Dammaiguda, and Nizampet have been pulled down, for building over and above the permitted ground plus two levels.

