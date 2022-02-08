TelanganaHyderabad 08 February 2022 21:31 IST
Illegal structures pulled down
Teams from the District Task Force have brought down six illegal structures on Tuesday, in Manikonda, Dammaiguda municipalities and Nizampet Municipal Corporation.
So far, action has been taken against a total of 155 structures raised without required permissions, a statement from HMDA informed.
Two structures each in Manikonda, Dammaiguda, and Nizampet have been pulled down, for building over and above the permitted ground plus two levels.
