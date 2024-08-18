ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal structures pulled down in Telangana’s Gandipet

Updated - August 18, 2024 01:19 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 01:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

HYDRAA demolishes unauthorised structures near Osman Sagar reservoir with earth movers, police assistance

The Hindu Bureau

Illegal constructon were being pulled down with the help of earth movers. Videograb (best available quality)

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has started demolition of unauthorised structures within the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of the Osman Sagar reservoir of Gandipet village in Rajendranagar mandal on August 18 morning.

With the help of earth movers, the newly constituted enforcement agency, aided by the police, is pulling down fully built structures.

Local people who objected to the demolitions have been detained, says reports. Official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Related Topics

Telangana

