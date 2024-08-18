Illegal structures pulled down in Telangana’s Gandipet

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has started demolition of unauthorised structures within the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of the Osman Sagar reservoir of Gandipet village in Rajendranagar mandal on August 18 morning.

With the help of earth movers, the newly constituted enforcement agency, aided by the police, is pulling down fully built structures.

Local people who objected to the demolitions have been detained, says reports. Official confirmation on the same is awaited.

