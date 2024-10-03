ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal sand mining: 16 policemen, including three Inspectors, attached to Vacancy Reserve

Published - October 03, 2024 08:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a crackdown on illegal sand mining and transport, Multi Zone-II Inspector General of Police V. Satyanarayana has attached three Circle Inspectors (CIs) and 13 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) to Vacancy Reserve (VR) for their failure to curb these activities in nine districts of of the State.

The move comes in response to reports and inquiries by the State Vigilance Officers, which revealed direct and indirect involvement of some police officials in sand smuggling. In addition to VR, one CI and 14 SIs have already been transferred from their current posts.

Among those placed under VR are the CIs of Sangareddy Rural, Tandur Rural, and Tandur Town, along with 13 SIs from various police stations in the region.

“The illegal sand trade not only deprives the government of significant revenue but also disrupts the ecological balance. To address this issue, the government and the State DGP have taken a stern stance, making it clear that there will be zero tolerance for such activities,” said an official release.

In addition to the suspensions, two other police personnel, a Home Guard from Kondamallepally and a Head Constable from Jadcherla, have been attached to the concerned District Armed Reserve (DAR) due to their involvement in illegal sand transport.

The IGP has also directed SPs to intensify their efforts to curb PDS rice smuggling, particularly the inter-State trade.

Vikarabad Town Inspector suspended

In a separate incident, the Circle Inspector of Police, Jogipet, A. Nagaraju, currently serving as Station House Officer, Vikarabad Town PS, has been suspended for negligence and malpractices in the investigation of a rape case against a minor girl.

