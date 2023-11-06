HamberMenu
Illegal sale of psychotropic drugs in Hyderabad, one arrested

November 06, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Habeebnagar police have arrested a man for the illegal sale of psychotropic tablets and Codeine-based syrups.

According to the police, accused Nade Chakradhari (40) of Mallapally, on noting the demand for hypnotic drugs and intoxicating cough syrups, procured a large number of such tablets from Kalaburagi in Karnataka and sold them here along with Codeine-based syrups. His sister, Naina, was also involved in the trade, the police said.

He was a pickpocket earlier and had been arrested by the RGIA Shamshabad and Gopalapuram police.

During a search on Saturday, the police seized 3,420 tablets and 22 bottles of Codeine-based syrups. The accused was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

