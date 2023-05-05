ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal gaming house raided, 20 held

May 05, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Rajendranagar raided an illegal gaming house in Attapur and nabbed a gang of 20 people playing poker. Officials also seized ₹7.5 lakh cash and 10 sets of playing cards from the gang. 

Officials said that the raid was carried out at a place in Suleman Nagar in Attapur following a tip-off. “The main accused, Md. Khadeer, a resident of Mochi Colony, and Durgesh of Mallepally, were nabbed for organising games wherein they indulged in illegal gambling by betting in cash,” said the police, adding that they were handed over to Rajendranagar law and order police for further investigation.  

