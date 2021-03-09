‘Illegal constructions and encroachments led to floods’

A study commissioned by the NITI Ayog said that construction over lake beds and encroachments of drainage channels exacerbated flooding and inundation in Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD

09 March 2021 00:04 IST

Last year’s October deluge resulted in loss of 33 lives

A study commissioned by the NITI Ayog said much of the damage reported during the unprecedented floods in the twin cities in October last was due to overflowing lakes, Hussainsagar in the middle of the city in particular, and breaching of storm water drains.

Construction over lake beds and encroachments of drainage channels were identified as problems that exacerbated flooding and inundation in the city.

The report lamented that since last few decades water bodies had come down drastically from one lakh to 185 within the Greater Hyderabad region.

Out of the 185 lakes, surplus weirs and courses were completely closed in respect of 75.

“These lakes used to work as flood sink of the city. In absence of these, the city is more vulnerable to any natural disaster,” the report said.

The deluge resulted in loss of 33 lives in the city with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation estimating that at least 37,409 families were affected. Municipal Administration Minister (K.T. Rama Rao) pegged the city’s losses at Rs. 670 crore.

The report mentioned how parts of the Nadeem Colony abutting Shah HatimTalab had water rise to 12 feet after the downpour on October 13.

Devinagar and Chudibazar colonies saw the water rise to 10 feet and similar were the scenes in several other colonies like Hafiz Baba Nagar, Al Jubail Colony, Chandrayanguuta, Ghouse Nagar and other areas.

All these localities witnessed water rise to four feet and close to two dozen colonies around LB Nagar too faced a similar fate, the report said.