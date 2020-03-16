I’ll quit if Congress shows document of irrigation pact with Maha: CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has challenged Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka in the Legislative Assembly on Monday that he would quit immediately if the latter produced document of agreement between the then Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra on the Tummidihatti barrage planned as part of Pranahitha-Chevella lift irrigation project.

The provocation for such a reaction by the Chief Minister was a remark made by Mr. Vikramarka during the debate on the Appropriation Bill, wherein he observed that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was claiming too much about Kaleshwaram project by reducing the project height from 152 meters to 100 meters. Angered by the Congress leader’s remark, the Chief Minister was on his toes immediately to state that Mr. Vikramarka was misleading people “as he would do often”.

“We have exhibited better diplomacy with our neighbouring States although we (TRS) are a junior party compared to them (Congress) and entered into agreement with Maharashtra on the height of Medigadda barrage with 100 meter full reservoir level. If Mr. Vikramarka can show any agreement on construction of the barrage (at Tummidihatti), I will resign now itself. They have failed to convince Maharashtra and failed to failed to reach at an understanding and now they (Congress) are not admitting their inefficiency,” the Chief Minister said.

Submergence in Maharashtra

The Telangana government has entered into agreement on Tummidihatti barrage too with 148 meter FRL to prevent submergence of large areas on Maharashtra territory, including a wildlife sanctuary. The Chief Minister said the State government was committed to utilise it share of 950 tmc ft in Godavari waters through Kaleshwaram (530 tmc ft), Devadula (75tmc ft) and Seetharama (175 tmc ft) projects.

He explained that three tmc ft of water would be taken till Mid Manair Reservoir and two tmc ft till Mallannasagar within a year to utilise 530 tmc ft water with the help of Kaleshwaram project. “We have plans to utilise more Godavari water by constructing 1,200 checkdams in the catchment areas over the next two years. At the same time, we are continuing our fight for our share in Krishna waters at the tribunal and other levels,” the Chief Minister said.

The State government would also complete other ongoing irrigation projects swiftly to improve the contribution of agriculture sector to the GSDP.

Sale of sand

The Chief Minister said the State Government was making about ₹2,000 crore revenue now from sand without increasing its price as the money used to go into the pockets of ruling party leaders in the past and now it was reaching the government coffers. During the Congress rule, it was only ₹40 crore, he pointed out.

Mr. Vikramarka said sand was a natural resource and they did not exploit it as the TRS government was doing now.