Ilaiah challenges Arya Vysyas again

Dalit thinker and writer Kancha Ilaiah once again challenged the Arya Vysyas and asked them to join the army to prove their patriotism.

Speaking at the meeting of Telangana Mass and Social Organisations forum here on Sunday, he said Arya Vysyas eat dal and vegetables and they do not have guts to join the Army.

“All through the day, they sit in air conditioned offices and halls making money. None from the community is working at the borders,” he added.

As the Arya Vysyas amassed all the wealth of society, the poor SC and ST are hungry. “Soldiers belonging to SC and ST communities are fighting for the country. Their families must be given reservation in private companies. At least one in the family must be given a job,” Ilaiah demanded.

All big businessmen in the country belong to Arya Vysya community. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a BC Arya Vysya and BJP president Amit Shah is also Arya Vysya. Why are they feeling angry if I ask them to give just 1% of their wealth to the poor? If 5% of the donations made to the BJP are given to farmers, there would be no farmer suicides in the country,” he reasoned.

Addressing the meeting, he declared that he was resigning his job and would spend his entire time fighting for the rights of the farmers. “Because of the Arya Vysya traders, the marginalised farmers are not getting minimum support price,” he said.

The TMAS will set up farmer committees across the State and the traders must buy the produce from the farmers at the price fixed by the committees. “I am not afraid of death threats of slippers. If needed I will not hesitate to walk around with a garland of slippers around my neck,” Mr Ilaiah said.

Earlier in the day, members of Araya Vysya community members held a demonstration at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial protesting Ilaiah’s visit to Warangal city.