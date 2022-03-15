IKP employees thank Kavitha and Dayakar Rao

Happy with the announcement made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that all the field assistants would be taken back to work and all the employees working in Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) would be offered salaries on par with government employees, the leader of Inidra Kranthi Patham (IKP) came to the Council and met MLC K. Kavitha on Tuesday and thanked her.

They have also met Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao in Assembly lobbies and thanked him for the effort made by him in this regard

At several places Palabhishekam (pouring milk) was performed to the flexi of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and Mr. Dayakar Rao by employees.