IITH’s Business Model Innovation programme

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), Department of Entrepreneurship and Management in collaboration with Business Design Lab is offering a unique action-learning Certificate programme on Business Model Innovation for business leaders, entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs senior design and strategy professionals

The programme has two Action Learning Courses specially curated to enable business and venture leaders to handle these challenging times, which demand tremendous tinkering and innovation. The programme aims to enable participants to identify opportunities and design real-time experiments for discovering market needs and validate their riskiest assumptions.

Inaugural batch is offered at 50 per cent of the regular fees. Enrolment has started and is on a rolling basis. Interested can visit http://em.iith.ac.in/bmi.html for more information on fees and the application process. The last date is May 7.