IITH students bag 466 job offers

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology got 466 offers, which includes 34 international offers, from 104 companies during phase-1 of campus placements held between December 1-7 2021. The entire process was online with students attending the interviews from their respective homes across the country.

A total of 650 plus students have registered for placements across departments this year.

For phase-1 of placements, a total of 210 (as on date) companies have registered, compared with about 116 companies in phase-1 last year. A total of 195 companies had registered in the whole of last year (2020-21). Including the accepted pre-placement offers, a total of 427 students have already been “placed” in the ongoing phase-1 placements.

The first graduating batch of inter-disciplinary M.Tech programmes like M.Tech in Smart Mobility has seen a cent per cent placement within the first week of the placement process. A lot of India-based startups and companies are among the top recruiters this year.

The highest package is of ₹65 lakh, while the average package is ₹23 lakh.

Expressing his delight on best placement season, Director Prof. B.S. Murty said: We believe in creating industry-ready talent pool and I am confident that the measures being taken for past one year will certainly fetch dream jobs for students. The various initiatives taken in the last two years like semester-long internship for B.Tech., interdisciplinary M.Tech., industry lectures and industry-defined M.Tech projects have started yielding results and we will continuously improvise on it.