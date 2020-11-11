IITH start-up wins award

SANGAREDDY

11 November 2020 23:05 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad students’ startup IBRUM Technologies co-developed by Design department research scholar Priyabrata Rautray and former CfHE fellow of IITH Nibedit Dey has won the best 10 start-up awards (product category) at 28th Annual Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) Awards for Swatchh Air. They were guided by Prof. Deepak John Mathew, Head of the Department.

Swatchh Air is a low-cost air stabilization system that reduces the overall viral load in the air. The solution is a UVGI (Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation) and negative ionization based system to sterilise rooms with the possible presence of harmful pathogens like coronavirus. The product also received one-year associate membership of TiE Hyderabad along with mentoring.

“We are all proud of the team and we wish them to bring out many more innovative products,” said Prof B.S. Murty, director, IITH.

The product was conceptualized under the BUILD (Bold and Unique Ideas Leading to Development) project scheme initiated by the director to support the start-up spirit and entrepreneurship among students.

A working prototype has been deployed at IITH. There are two variants of the product, one is for air sterilization and another for surface sterilization. Air sterilization can be done in infected places, isolation wards, quarantine centres, and prevent further transmission.