IITH pioneered introduction of fractal academics, says director

July 25, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

SANGAREDDY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, which coincides with the third anniversary of National Education Policy 2020, on July 29, 2023, at ITPO, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi.

The two-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Disclosing these details here on Monday, IIT Director Prof BS Murthy said that the institute pioneered the introduction of fractal academics, courses having credits ranging from 0.5 to 3, which enables students to have greater understanding of the subjects of their interest. He said that the curriculum in all UG programmes has 10% liberal arts incorporated, and the students can also earn credits from outside the institute.

Prof. Murthy said that in order to encourage entrepreneurship leading to Atmanirbhar Bharat, the IIT-H is supporting innovations by students through BUILD (Bold & Unique Ideas Leading Development) projects and providing a semester break with 6 credits to students to pursue such innovations. Technology Research Park (TRP) for industries and Technology Incubation Park (TIP) for startups with 150,000 sqft of space each have been created in IIT Hyderabad to encourage innovation with industry support, he informed.

Speaking about the implementation of National Education Policy in the University of Hyderabad, Vice-Chancellor Prof. B. Jagdeeshwar Rao said that the scheme of academic bank of credits has begun. Multiple entry and exit facility is being implemented for all integrated masters’ programmes, 19 programmes in all, he added.

The Joint Director of the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of Telangana, Vidyanad, stated that as the NEP emphasises the integration of vocational education into general education, the institute is working towards providing students with both academic and practical skills. He said under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 2022-23), schools, higher education institutions, colleges, universities, institutions of national repute are being on-boarded as ‘Skill Hubs’, leveraging their existing infrastructure and domain experience to provide quality training under PMKVY. Today, there are close to 1,000 Skill Hubs with 1 lakh candidates enrolled in them, he said.

