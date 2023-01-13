IITH joins hands with Indian Navy/ WESEE

January 13, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, has joined hands with Indian Navy’s Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) to make its research & academics focused more towards national safety and security. Both the organisations would establish Co-Developmental Technology Innovation Centre (CTIC) at the IITH.

Prof B. S. Murty, Director, IITH., signed an MoU with Indian Navy, represented by Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Material, during last week.

The project being steered by WESEE aims to collaborate with IITH on innovative and pioneering projects related to contemporary and emerging technologies in maritime domain.

“As a civilian, it is a matter of pride to use our technological expertise and research acumen in the defence of our nation. We are glad to host Indian Navy’s WESEE Innovation Centre on IITH campus. I am confident that this CTIC at our TRP will nurture national building spirit on campus and lead to top-notch and futuristic innovations to serve humanity at large,” said Prof. B.S. Murty.

“The MoU between WESEE, Indian Navy and IITH paves the way for long-term collaboration between the two organisations. The establishment of the CTIC at IITH’s Technology Research Park TRP is the crucial first step for this engagement. The collaboration is aimed at solving real-world problems by leveraging the deep tactical and technical expertise of WESEE and IITH. The collaboration aligns with the goal of building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” added Prof. Sumohana S. Channappayya, faculty-in-charge, Technology Research Park.