IITH incubator to invest more than ₹ 1 crore in six startups

As part of the iTIC-TiHAN IITH incubation programme, iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad recently selected six startups from across India, working in the field of Autonomous Navigation to support them via pre-incubation and incubation support. An on-boarding ceremony was organised to facilitate and give a boost to top-notch startups working in this area.

iTIC Incubator is investing up to ₹ 25 lakh each in prototype-ready startups namely UAVIO Labs, which is working on building sentient drones; Alog Tech, building an autonomous indoor logistics ecosystem for warehousing; and Aviac which is working on Ecological Monitoring using drones. iTIC is also investing up to ₹ 10 lakh each in early-stage startups namely Rovonize, which is building surveillance UAVs; Qotpars, making the finest drones for video and photo applications, and Adiabetic, working on the passive thermal cooling system for li-ion battery packs.

Commercialisation

Prof B.S. Murty, Director, IITH and president of iTIC and TiHAN, while welcoming the startups and entrepreneurs said: “Technology Development and more importantly, its deployment has always been a focus of IIT Hyderabad. Through the incubation activities, we wish to provide the startups the right ecosystem for successful commercialisation of these innovations”.

Speaking on the TiHAN programme, Prof Rajalakshmi, Project Director TiHAN said: “Through the TiHAN program, IIT Hyderabad is focusing on building research capabilities in the domain of Autonomous Navigation, UAVs and ROVs. In addition to the startups, these facilities will also be available for researchers, and industry at large”.

“With these new additions, the Autonomous Navigation Entrepreneurial Community at iTIC becomes much stronger and diverse. We are committed to support the creation of at least one unicorn in this domain in the next five years”, added Prof Suryakumar S, Faculty-in-charge, Incubation, Innovation, and Startup.