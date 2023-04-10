IITH foundation Day on April 14

April 10, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Foundation Day of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), would be held on April 14 on its premises. It has completed a journey of 14 years.

Dr. Krishna Ella (recipient of Padma Bhushan), Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, will participate in the programme as chief guest. He would deliver Foundation Day Lecture on “ Innovations and Entrepreneurship: India Next Century Hub”.

Dr. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Chairman, BOG, IITH, will preside over the programme.

