IITH demonstrates industry-ready technologies

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is getting ready to participate in the IinvenTiv that would be held at the IIT New Delhi on October 14 and 15. All the 23 IITs across the nation are going to exhibit their technologies in the programme.

As a prelude to that, the IITH has demonstrated seven technologies on the premises at Kandi in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

“IITH has a strong focus on innovation, and our philosophy is reflected in our motto ‘Inventing & Innovating in Technologies for Humanity (IITH).’ The demonstration of these seven technologies reflects how aligned our goals are with the concept of thinking globally and acting locally to realise our Prime Minister’s vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. I am confident that such efforts will exponentially increase in the near future. Our 100+ startups have already created more than 1,000 jobs and generated more than ₹ 800 crore revenue,” said Prof B. S. Murty, Director, IITH.

IITH IInventiv Technologies included Communication Technologies (including education and 5G), Healthcare (including devices and digital health) – ArmAble, DuroKea Technology and nLite360TM, Defence and Aerospace, environment and Sustainability (including air, water, and rivers), Electric Vehicle – TiHAN and PureEV.