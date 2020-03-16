IIT Hyderabad declares holidays till March end

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), has declared holidays for the institute till the end of this month.

This was in response to the announcement made by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao declaring holidays for all educational institutes in the State.

“IITH has requested all students who have gone home for the mid-semester break not to return to the campus until March 29, 2020. Accordingly, classes have been suspended until March 29, 2020. The Institute has also advised the students, staff and faculty who are on campus not to travel outside the campus as far as possible. The Institute has also requested the faculty and staff to work from home (except for emergency staff) until 29th March 2020, except when there is an emergency meeting. This is because half of the Institute faculty and staff stay outside campus. IITH Is taking all possible measures to prevent this virus entering its campus,” said B.S. Murty, Director, IITH, in statement released here on Monday.