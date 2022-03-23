IITH announces M.Tech programme in Techno-Entrepreneurship

Last date for submission of applications is April 03

The Department of Entrepreneurship and Management (EM), Indian Institute of Technology- Hyderabad (IITH), is launching the Master of Technology Programme in Techno-Entrepreneurship.

The programme aims to nurture an entrepreneurial mindset among science, engineering, and technology graduates and equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue entrepreneurship. Further, the programme intends to provide an ecosystem where the students can convert their entrepreneurial ideas into successful ventures. The students will benefit from talks by founders, co-founders, and top management of startups and established ventures, invited as speakers in various events and workshops organised by the department.

The programme requires the students to complete a total of 48 credits across two years, consisting of two semesters in each year with 12 credits to be completed by the student in each semester, excluding the requirement to complete communication skills and industry lecture courses, which are mandatory courses in the first two semesters. The students are provided an opportunity to select a few courses from a basket of courses to complete the 12-credit requirement in each semester, constituting 7 credits of core Entrepreneurship and Management courses, 2 credits of management electives, and 3 credits of engineering electives in the first two semesters. The third and fourth semesters require the completion of 24 credits (12 credits in each semester) by undertaking a project aimed at thinking through a startup idea, undertaking market analysis, developing a business plan, building a proof of concept, and market testing.

“IITH has a rich entrepreneurial ecosystem with the Department of Entrepreneurship and Management at the forefront of training students in the area of entrepreneurship and management. Keeping up the mission of Inventing and Innovating in Technology for Humanity, the Department of Entrepreneurship and Management has developed this M.Tech programme for nurturing entrepreneurship in the science, engineering, and technology domain,” said Prof. B. S. Murty, Director, IITH.

“Traditionally the effectiveness of higher educational institutions is measured by the level of employability of the students it graduates. Currently, we are moving away from this paradigm of producing employable students who are ready for the job market to creating entrepreneurs who not only can become self-employed but also create employment for others,” said Dr. M. P. Ganesh, Head of Department, EM.

Link to online admission portal: https://iith.ac.in/mtechadmissions/

