The B.S. Bajaj Memorial FABA (Federation of Asian Biotech Associations) Excellence Award for this year’s life sciences innovation cluster meet has been presented to IIT-Mumbai associate professor Rahul Purwar for his contributions towards blood cancer treatment through work on CAR-T therapy. His innovative approach for developing the ‘immunoACT’ platform has made it possible to produce these therapies in a cost-effective manner, according to a press release on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.