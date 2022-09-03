IIT Madras to test hyperloop soon

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, will soon be testing hyperloop, for about 550 metres.

As many as 74 students from different departments are working on this project. IITM officials plan to test the hyperloop in the next eight months, for which it has tied up with the Indian Railways.

IITM is also working on 6G technology so that India can be an early bird to set global standards, instead of importing technology from other countries. In addition, IITM is working on 3D printing of rockets, said IITM director V. Kamakoti.

Mr. Kamakoti shared this information during an interaction with students and parents of JEE aspirants at ‘AskIITM’ programme held in Hyderabad on Saturday. The alumni of IITM organised a meeting with parents and students to make them taken an informed choice while selecting the course and institute, and answer queries related to the institute.

Addressing the students, and later speaking to the media, Prof. Kamakoti said that aerospace is going to be one of the biggest businesses with increasing demand for rockets weighing about 250 kilograms, and placed at 350-km. orbit for 5G network.

Referring to the 6G technology, he said the world is already looking at the technology. “India, as a country, has to take up standard and essential activities. That is why we are looking at 6G now,” he said, answering a question.

On the quality of students entering IITs, Prof. Kamakoti said that after introducing computer-based testing, students have to present their skills, and this is the best alternative available as of now.

Presently about 25% of the students studying in IITM are from the Telugu speaking States, said Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations).

“We are allotting two alumni for each student in the IITM so that problems, if any, can be addressed,” said the IITM Director, suggesting parents not to transfer their stress to the students.

The IITM will soon start Medical Science School, and stress will be on medical technology. Understanding medicine and technology is most important, he added.