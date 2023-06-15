IIT-Madras launches BS in electronics open for all

June 15, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

IIT-Madras has launched an online BS in electronic systems, which is open to all age groups. The programme is aimed at preparing professionals for the expanding electronics manufacturing sector.

The four-year course is open to anyone who have studied mathematics and physics as subjects in their Class 12 and has two exit options as well. Students can exit after one year with a foundation-level certificate on completion of 44 credits. On completion of another 42 credits, they can take a diploma. The course helps students learn at their own pace but has to be completed within 8 years.

“The course curriculum is designed in consultation with industry experts,” Radhakrishna Ganti and S Aniruddhan, associate professors at the Department of Electrical Engineering, told reporters here. They added that the online programme would help reskill those coming from other professions.

JEE-qualified candidates can take admission without the need to undergo a foundational-level course but others should. Though the course is online, students need to attend the IIT-Madras for the laboratory part. The last date for registrations is June 25 and can be done on https://study.iitm.ac.in/es/.

