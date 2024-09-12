GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIT-M alumni’s flagship event to be held in Hyderabad on Sept. 14

Published - September 12, 2024 11:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The flagship event of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Alumni Association (IITMAA) ‘Sangam 2024’ will be held at Westin in Hyderabad on September 14 with the theme “Sankalp for Viksit Bharat”. There will be keynote presentations from prominent people from the industry apart from panel discussions and networking opportunities. Participants can engage in insightful conversations on topics such as sustainability and AI. IIT-Madras director V. Kamakoti will inaugurate the conference. Directors of various IITs in the country will also participate.

