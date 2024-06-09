Results of JEE-Advanced announced

A total of 48,248 candidates, including 7,964 girl candidates, qualified the Joint Entrance Examination – Advanced (JEE-Advanced) for admissions to IITs across the country this year.

According to IIT-Madras, which organised the exam this year, Ved Lahoti from IIT-Delhi zone bagged the top rank in the common rank list by scoring 355 out of 360 marks. The second and third ranks went to Delhi and Madras zones respectively.

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions said in a press release that many of its students got top ranks. Raghav Sharma got rank 1 in Delhi zone under Gen-EWS category. Rank holders in the open category are Rythm Kedia (4), Putti Kushal Kumar (5), Rajdeep Mishra (6), Dhruvin Hemant Doshi (9) and Alladaboina S.S.D.B. Sidhvik Suhas (10). The institute claimed that it secured top 30 ranks within the first 100.

Narayana Educational Institutions said its student Sandesh Bhogalapalli got all-India third rank in the open category. Its other top-ranking students include Rajdeep Mishra (6) of Rajasthan and Balaaditya (11) of Andhra Pradesh. Students of the Institute also secured 14 of the top 50 and 31 of the top 100 all-India open category ranks, it said in a press release.

The Institute’s directors, P.Sindhura and P. Sharani, said that the results were an outcome of the collective efforts of students, parents and teachers.