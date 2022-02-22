IIT-Hyderabad, WiSig unveil 5G infra solutions

5G ORAN technology is indigenously developed

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) and WiSig Networks jointly announced a maiden 5G data call using indigenously developed 5G ORAN technology. The call was made using MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) capable base station that supports 100MHz bandwidth in the 3.3-3.5 GHz frequency band.

“WiSig announces a range of ORAN compliant 5G infra solutions including small cells, massive MIMO macro cell Distribution Unit option 7.2x, integrated access backhaul unit that support mm-wave and sub 6 GHz frequency bands. These solutions and products are available for Indian wireless equipment manufacturers on licensing basis”, said Principal Scientist at WiSig, Sai Dhiraj.

“This is a watershed moment in indigenous 5G development. IIT-H and WiSig Networks have developed 5G wireless broadband technologies indigenously for the first time, thereby bringing India to the forefront for 5G and beyond. Equipped with these capabilities, India can be self-reliant in designing and manufacturing wireless broadband equipment and play an increasingly important role in future generation technologies, products, and services,” said dean (R&D) Kiran Kuchi.

IIT-H director B.S. Murty thanked the Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the support that led to the development of world-class 5G technologies to emerge from the institute.

He also mentioned that IIT-H and WiSig developed more than 100 5G patents, 15 of which are declared as 3GPP 5G Standards Essential Patents to Telecommunication Standards Development Society, India. “Inventing and Innovating in Technology for Humanity, or IITH, is our mantra and we expect WiSig to make India aatmanirbhar in the 5G space,” said Mr Murty.