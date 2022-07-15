Telangana

IIT-Hyderabad topper in NIRF rankings

Special Correspondent hyderabad July 15, 2022 22:47 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 22:47 IST

Only five institutes offering engineering programmes from Telangana figured in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.

IIT-Hyderabad topped the State securing 9th rank all over India followed by NIT Warangal (21st), IIIT-Hyderabad (62nd), JNTU Hyderabad (76th) and SR University Warangal (91st). However, 9 engineering institutes figured in the 101 to 200 rank band. They include VNRVJIET (113), OU College of Engineering (117), Anurag University (148), Mahindra University (154), Vardhaman College of Engineering (162), CBIT (166), CVR College of Engineering (170) and Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology (200).

In the universities category, the University of Hyderabad occupied the 10th position and Osmania University the 22nd position. In the individual colleges’ category offering non-engineering courses, not a single college from Telangana found place in the top 100.

A statement from Anurag University CEO, S. Neelima said that the varsity secured 58th in Pharmacy stream at the all-India level, 140th in Engineering and in the 101-150 band in the university rankings. Ms. Neelima said there was a considerable and consistent increase in their ranks in engineering, pharmacy and university categories in the past four years since the NIRF rankings have been announced.

In another statement, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC and Secretary of Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology (VJIT) said that the college had improved its ranking from last year and had also been re-granted autonomous status for 5 years by the UGC.

