IIT Hyderabad to host Ministry of Education’s flagship event, IInvenTiv-2024

January 05, 2024

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) will host the second edition of the Ministry of Education’s flagship event, IInvenTiv-2024 on January 19 and 20 and it will bring participants from 23 IITs, leading Higher Education Institutions such as NITs, IISERs, IITs, IISc Bangalore, and the top 50 NIRF-ranked engineering institutions to the event where they will present their exemplary work to both academic and industry stakeholders.

B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad stated this to the media along with Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director, NIT Warangal, and P.J. Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad. He said that the event this year will focus on five pivotal domains, reflecting the diverse landscape of innovation and also in line with the thrust areas for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

The domains include Affordable Healthcare; Agriculture & Food Processing; Sustainable Technologies including Climate change, E-mobility, Clean Energy; Industry 4.0 and Defence and Space. He said the diverse collaboration of participants will culminate in a thoughtfully curated showcase, featuring the top 120 innovations across these domains from the 53 participating technical institutions nationwide.

Dr. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Chairman, IInvenTiv-2024 Steering Committee said the collaboration will not only help to capitalize on our research endeavours but also facilitate industrial investments, leading to innovation of products designed for India and the global market.

The selected projects will be presented before the audience in designated booths. In addition to the R&D exhibition, the event will function as a dynamic platform, fostering collaboration between academia and industry to propel technological advancements that tackle real-world challenges.

On the first day of IinvenTiv-2024, exclusive access will be granted to industry participants, allowing them to actively engage with cutting-edge innovations. The following day the event will be open to the public, providing a unique opportunity for a wider audience to witness the latest breakthroughs in technology and research.

