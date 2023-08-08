IIT-Hyderabad, Kathmandu University launch joint doctoral programme

August 08, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) and Kathmandu University (KU), Nepal, have agreed to offer joint doctoral programme (JDP) at the Ph.D. level in all areas of research. Many more decisions to strengthen ties between the two Institutes were taken during the recent visit of the IIT-H delegation to KU.

Under this JDP programme, students from India and Nepal will have the opportunity to work on frontier areas of science, technology & design, and medical innovations. The students admitted to the JDP at KU will have an opportunity to spend up to one year at IIT-H, supported by an IIT-H scholarship during their stay here, and vice-versa.

IIT-H will host 10 B.Tech. students from KU in the final year from the August 2023 cycle with an aim to provide much-needed research exposure to undergraduate students. IIT-H has also agreed to host undergraduate students from KU for a short research internship. Both institutes will exchange their faculty to work collaboratively on the grand challenges which are common to both countries, and to further foster their ongoing collaboration, especially in the areas of medical technology, yoga and heritage science.

“There are lots of opportunities for both the institutes to work jointly to promote faculty exchanges, joint research programmes, and international internships. Together we can do much more for us,” said KU Vice-Chancellor Bhola Thapa.

“The JDP with Deakin & SUT Australia and NTHU Taiwan highlight IIT-H’s commitment to global collaboration and academic excellence. Signing the JDP MoU with KU showcases the potential for fostering regional development and empowering students as catalysts of positive change,” said IIT-H director B.S.Murty.

