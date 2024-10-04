ADVERTISEMENT

IIT Hyderabad half marathon on December 1

Published - October 04, 2024 10:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Promoting fitness and healthy lifestyle as the aim, IIT Hyderabad’s runners club will host its first edition of the half marathon on December 1 (Sunday). The event will take place on IIT Hyderabad’s 600-acre scenic campus located at Kandi village, about 60 kms from the city. According to the organisers, the event is open to all fitness enthusiasts and runners from across various cities. The event will be in three categories of half marathon (21.1 km), 5K and 10K. The registration process for the event can be done on its website: https://www.iithydrunnersclub.com/registration

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US