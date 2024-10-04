IIT Hyderabad half marathon on December 1

Promoting fitness and healthy lifestyle as the aim, IIT Hyderabad’s runners club will host its first edition of the half marathon on December 1 (Sunday). The event will take place on IIT Hyderabad’s 600-acre scenic campus located at Kandi village, about 60 kms from the city. According to the organisers, the event is open to all fitness enthusiasts and runners from across various cities. The event will be in three categories of half marathon (21.1 km), 5K and 10K. The registration process for the event can be done on its website: https://www.iithydrunnersclub.com/registration